The surge continues for the Columbus Blue Jackets. After a painfully slow start, the Blue Jackets made a change at the head coaching slot and parted company with hard-nosed Dean Evason. The move came when the team was 19-19-7 shortly after the halfway point of the season.

They brought in coaching veteran Rick Bowness to give the players a break and breathe new life into the struggling team. It turned out to be the right move at the correct time. Bowness has led the Blue Jackets to an 18-3-4 record in his first 25 games as the team's bench boss.

As a result, Columbus is now inside the Eastern Conference playoff structure. The Blue Jackets are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 37-22-11 record and a total of 85 points. They are one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. If they can catch and pass them, the Blue Jackets will have home-ice advantage in their first-round series in the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs.

While the Blue Jackets have been among the hottest teams in the league — along with the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres — nothing is assured with 12 games to go in the regular season. Columbus had been on the outside of the playoff structure and looking in until the last week. Any kind of slump could ruin their postseason chances.

However, the Blue Jackets are playing consistent hockey under Bowness. They have gotten better on a weekly basis under his tutelage. They are playing sensational hockey.

The Blue Jackets have received opportunistic scoring from star defenseman Zach Werenski, Kirill Marchenko, Charlie Coyle and Adam Fantilli. The combination of Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins have given them more than adequate goaltending.

This is a team that has confidence in itself and it may be able to surprise multiple postseason opponents.

Best-case scenario is a second-place finish in the Metropolitan

It's one thing to make the playoffs, but having home-ice advantage in any of the four series it would take to win the Stanley Cup is a notable achievement.

Remember, this team was out of contention until well past the halfway point of the season. The Blue Jackets have shown the ability to score early, build big leads and capitalize against opponents that can't match their focus.

If they move into second place in the Metropolitan, they would have home-ice advantage. Likely opponents include the Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

All of those teams are fighting to get into the playoffs, and the Penguins and the Red Wings have the best chance. The Penguins are one of the surprise teams in the league. Despite the presence of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson, very little was expected from the Penguins this season.

Many observers expected them to fall into the division's cellar. However, little-known head coach Dan Muse has gotten quite a bit out of this team.

Red Wings and Islanders are also dangerous opponents

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The Red Wings have some explosive scoring led by Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Mo Seider and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane. However, injuries have led to a late-season dip in their performance in recent weeks. Detroit can rocket back into the playoff structure with a bit more scoring.

The Islanders are also a dangerous team and they responded from a 7-3 road loss to the Montreal Canadines last Saturday in Montreal. Less than 24 hours after that defeat, they used an early goal to dictate the pace of a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jackets. The presence of Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal and Matthew Schaefer make Patrick Roy's Islanders team a scary group to play against.

Even if the Blue Jackets have to settle for third place, they are better off in a 2-3 matchup against Pittsburgh, Detroit or the Islander than they are facing the Carolina Hurricanes or Buffalo Sabres as a wild-card team.

It appears the Hurricanes and Sabres will finish in the top spots of the Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions, respectively. Both would be tough matchups for the Blue Jackets. The Sabres have been non-playoff performers since 2011, but they are suddenly riding the crest of an explosive wave.

The Sabres have moved to the top of the Atlantic, and if they pass the Hurricanes, they will be the top seed in the Eastern Conference. That means they would play the No. 2 wild-card team. As well as the Sabres have played, they will be heavy favorites in the opening round of the playoffs and that kind of pressure could be difficult to contend with no matter who they are meeting.

Blue Jackets will be happy with any spot in the postseason

After missing out on the playoffs for the past 5 seasons, the Blue Jackets' main goal is to get inside the postseason structure. They will be satisfied with any spot. However, gaining second place in the Metropolitan Division gives them the best chance for success. They should have an excellent chance to earn that spot and win their opening-round series once they get there.

The Blue Jackets could be the surprise of the postseason if they can win a round or two.