Jason Kidd got an ejection for his interactions with the officials during the Dallas Mavericks' clash with the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Kidd is going through his fifth season as the Mavericks' head coach. He has gone through ups and downs as the franchise is going through a new era of its history with Cooper Flagg being the future.

Flagg was enjoying a career night as he pulled off a 51-point game against Orlando's defense. However, one of his plays where he tried to draw a foul was unsuccessful as officials didn't call it. Kidd went up to the referees to argue their lack of a foul call on the play, which prompted him to get his second technical foul and get an ejection from the game.

Jason Kidd has been ejected from Mavs-Magic for arguing with the refs after a non-call on Cooper Flagg. (via @noahweber00)pic.twitter.com/VdmDaVkXty — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

How Jason Kidd, Mavericks performed against Magic

Jason Kidd's ejection from the game was unfortunate as Cooper Flagg had an incredible offensive night. Despite his efforts, the Mavericks fell short as they suffered a 138-127 home loss to the Magic.

Four players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the loss, including Flagg. He flourished with a performance of 51 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 19-of-30 from the field, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Brandon Williams came next with 23 points and five assists, Klay Thompson had 18 points and two assists, while Max Christie provided 14 points and five rebounds.

Dallas fell to a 24-53 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings while trailing the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Los Angeles Lakers as tip-off will take place on April 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.