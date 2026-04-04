Nick Nurse revealed the key to the Philadelphia 76ers prevailing in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Nurse is going through his third season as the 76ers' head coach. After missing the playoffs last season due to injuries on the roster, he is on pace to get them back to that higher status this year.

Nurse reflected on the win after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. He noted the improvement in execution and high IQ plays that paved the way for his team to come out victorious over Minnesota.

“I think we just started playing a little smarter offensively. I think we saw some things we could get to, and we did a good job of executing them and free and freeing guys up. It was a really good defense in the first half to be where we were. I just thought we were making some not great decisions. I mean, we were shooting the ball that well, but we were also not making some great decisions offensively, I thought, but we did an excellent job of doing like almost everything we wanted to in the second half offensively, and the defense stayed just about the same,” Nurse said.

"I think we just started playing a little smarter offensively." Nick Nurse on the Sixers' offense coming alive in their win over the Timberwolves Friday night. | @Kia pic.twitter.com/Bj7RIz6oVj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 4, 2026

How Nick Nurse, 76ers performed against Timberwolves

Nick Nurse and the 76ers enjoyed a solid 115-103 home win over the Timberwolves.

Five players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win. Paul George led the team with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block. Tyrese Maxey came next with 21 points and eight assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 points and five rebounds, Joel Embiid put up 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Quentin Grimes provided 10 points and four rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 43-34 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They take on the Detroit Pistons as tip-off will take place on April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.