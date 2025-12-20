The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of the worst teams in hockey at this time. They head into the Christmas holiday tied for last in the Eastern Conference. And star defenseman Zach Werenski is beginning to feel restless as the losses pile up. Before the NHL's roster freeze, though, Columbus swung a trade with the Seattle Kraken.

Forward Mason Marchment is on his way to the Blue Jackets, as first reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. In return, the Kraken are receiving two draft picks. They are acquiring a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

This deal spells the end of a rather short tenure for Marchment in the Pacific Northwest. He joined the Kraken through trade ahead of the 2025-26 campaign after being dealt by the Dallas Stars. Marchment played just 29 games as a Kraken, scoring four goals and 13 points. In the end, Seattle recouped more than they gave up, having sent a third and a fourth to Dallas over the summer.

Article Continues Below

This is a rather eye-opening move for the Blue Jackets, anyway you slice it. As mentioned, Columbus is one of the worst teams in hockey, and is in legitimate contention for the first-overall pick. They already don't have their second-round pick this season. They traded it to the Montreal Canadiens in 2024, who flipped it to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

The Blue Jackets did have two second-round picks for 2027, so it doesn't hurt as much. But they don't own their own second-rounder until 2028. Columbus hopes that won't matter, as they are banking on Marchment returning to form. Before his tenure with the Kraken, the veteran forward recorded two straight 22-goal seasons and two 45+ point campaigns.

The Blue Jackets need a spark, and have identified Marchment as the player to provide it. It will certainly be interesting to see how he can affect his new team when he steps on the ice in Navy and Red for the first time.