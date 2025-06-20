The Dallas Stars have made a big move right away following the conclusion of the 2024-25 NHL season, as they announced their acquisition of picks from the Seattle Kraken via a trade. In exchange, the Kraken get forward Mason Marchment.

“Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has traded forward Mason Marchment to Seattle in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick (#126 – originally Dallas' selection),” read the statement on NHL.com.

Marchment, who just turned 30 years old on Wednesday, spent the last three NHL seasons in a Stars uniform but is entering a contract year.

With this move, the Stars will be off their salary duties in the 2025-26 season for Marchment, who has a cap hit of $4.5 million for the next campaign. As stated by NHL insider Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the decision to part ways with Marchment is a “pure salary dump for Dallas, as they create salary cap flexibility,” while adding that the Stars still need to make more moves to have a bigger financial legroom.

Marchment's departure also comes on the heels of a big splash made by the Stars on Matt Duchene, who was signed by Dallas to a four-year contract extension worth $18 million with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Trading Marchment leaves the Stars with still just under $5 million in cap space they can use in the offseason to fill their roster needs. Additionally, the Stars have given their draft capital a nice boost, as they now have a total of six picks in the 2025 NHL draft. It is also worth noting that the fifth-rounder that Dallas got from the Kraken was the same pick they parted with in 2022 when they got blueliner Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers.

Marchment, who also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, scored 56 goals and recorded 75 assists for 131 points through 211 games with the Stars.