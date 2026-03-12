Team USA is moving on in the World Baseball Classic. Vinnie Pasquanitno's huge game helped ensure Team USA's advancement in the WBC.

After the game, Pasquantino spoke with Ken Rothenthal of Fox about how he was feeling.

“I'm caffeinated. I'm beaned up right now,” Pasquantino said.

Team Italy's clubhouse espresso machine has become one of the major stories of the World Baseball Classic, and players can be seen taking shots of espresso throughout the game. It must have helped Pasquantino deliver some power. He hit home runs in the second, sixth, and eighth innings on the way to a 9-1 victory for Italy over Mexico, sending them to the next round as the Pool B Champions.

When asked if the team would be ordering more espresso pods, Pasquantino gave a defiant response.

“As many as we need. As many as we need, we will make it happen. That was unbelievable. You're welcome, USA,” the Kansas City Royals first baseman added.

Pasquantino is a Royals teammate with Team USA player Bobby Witt Jr., so sending his teammate on added a special significance for him.

“We were thinking of you guys, over at your hotel. We were thinking of you guys, so I'm glad you guys could join us in the party,” Pasquatch added before addressing what he hopes to receive from Witt. “I'm hoping he has a room ke for me at his hotel. That what I'm hoping for.”

Team Italy was not expected to advance out of the pool stage, with Team USA the heavy favorites to win the pool, and for Mexico to be the other team that advances at the World Baseball Classic. Instead, Italy is the Pool B Champions, and Team USA stays alive.

Team USA will face Canada in the quarterfinal on Friday, while Italy will have an extra day to replenish its stock of espresso, facing Puerto Rico on Saturday.