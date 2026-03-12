The Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons will play on Thursday night, but will Joel Embiid be available for the game?

Embiid is dealing with an oblique strain. The 76ers are hoping to have him return as soon as possible. The team is closely monitoring Embiid's oblique injury.

Here's everything we know about Embiid's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pistons.

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Pistons

Embiid is out for Thursday's game due to a right oblique strain, according to the NBA injury report.

At 35-30, the 76ers are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 46-18 Pistons lead the Eastern Conference. Upsetting the Pistons will certainly be a challenge without Embiid, especially with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George out as well.

So, when it comes to the question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no.

76ers injury report

The 76ers have six players listed on the injury report for Thursday night's game.

Adem Bona (back soreness): Questionable

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain): Out

Johni Broome (right knee surgery recovery): Out

Paul George (league suspension): Out

Tyrese Maxey (right finger tendon injury): Out

Kelly Oubre Jr. (left elbow sprain): Out

Pistons injury report

The Pistons have seven players listed on the injury report.