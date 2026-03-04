The NHL trade deadline is March 6 at 3 pm ET. There had been rumors that Tyler Myers was on his way out from the Vancouver Canucks, possibly to the Detroit Red Wings.

Now, it is being reported that Myers will not be heading to Detroit, but instead going to the Dallas Stars, according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger.

The Canucks will be trading their veteran defenseman, while retaining fifty percent of his salary through next season. He was scratched last Wednesday as part of roster management and has not played since. At that time, it seemed a trade to the Red Wings was in process, but Myers had a full no-movement clause, which allowed him to control his destiny.

The Canucks will be receiving a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2029 as compensation, according to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun. Meanwhile, with the Canucks retaining some salary, the Stars will be on the hook for just $1.5 million on his $3 million AAV.

Article Continues Below

Myers is in the second year of a three-year extension ahead of the 2024-25 season. He was the 12th overall selection of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 NHL Draft, and broke into the NHL in 2009-10. He won the Calder Trophy in his rookie year, but would deal with injuries in his remaining time in Buffalo. Ultimately, he would be traded during the 2014-15 season to the Winnipeg Jets, before signing with the Canucks ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Myers has played on the right side of the defense this year with the Canucks. He will likely be behind Miro Heiskanen on the right side for the Stars and possibly behind Nils Lundkvist. It would also allow the team to move Ilya Lyubushkin to the left side to create their best possible defensive rotations.

For all the NHL Trade Deadline reporting, stick with ClutchPoints as stories break and develop.