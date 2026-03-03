The Vancouver Canucks are holding Tyler Myers out of games ahead of the NHL trade deadline, expecting a trade. The defenseman has a full no-trade clause, so he can determine his final landing spot. Rumors have swirled that he is not interested in landing with the Detroit Red Wings. But TSN's Pierre LeBrun says that Detroit is still pushing for Myers.

“He continues to want to be patient, him and his agent…to see if the market can further unfold, if there are other teams that are willing to make an offer, and whether those teams are of interest to Myers. So I think they want to be patient and use all of the time that they have. Which they are allowed to with their no-move clause,” LeBrun started.

“I do think the offer from Detroit is still on the table, as well. And I don't think it's completely out of the question that that is where Myers ends up at the end of all this. Again, I think it's not about rushing into it if you're Myers, and this is a big decision,” the insider continued.

LeBrun also said that these have been amicable conversations between Myers and the Canucks, and the team is not putting pressure on the veteran.

If Myers does not want to go to the Red Wings, he will not waive his no-trade clause before Friday afternoon. While that would put the Canucks in a bind, his no-trade clause drops to a 12-team no-trade list on July 1. If the Red Wings are truly the only team available, he may end up there to start the 2026-27 season anyway.

The Canucks are also shopping Conor Garland ahead of the trade deadline. They already traded Quinn Hughes this year, so all bets are off in Vancouver at the trade deadline.