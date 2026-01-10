The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) officially expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, after the league and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) failed to reach a new deal despite more than a year of negotiations and two prior extensions. The most recent extension had moved the deadline from Nov. 30 to Jan. 9, with no additional extension offered.

Shortly after, the league released a formal statement on Saturday at 12:30 a.m., acknowledging the expiration and confirming that negotiations are ongoing.

“The current Collective Bargaining Agreement has expired, and negotiations with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing,” the statement read. “As the league experiences a pivotal time of unprecedented popularity and growth, we recognize the importance of building upon that momentum. Our priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations of players and fans.”

With the CBA expired, the league and union have entered a “status quo” period under US labor law. During this phase, the terms of the previous agreement remain in effect while negotiations continue. However, either side can initiate a lockout or strike without advance notice. The league is not planning a lockout, and both sides believe the 2026 season will be played, according to ESPN and USA Today.

Player sentiment has been clear. In a vote held in mid-December, 93% of eligible players participated, and 98% voted to authorize the union’s executive committee to call a strike if necessary. That seven-member committee is led by WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike and includes Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Napheesa Collier, Alysha Clark, Elizabeth Williams, and Brianna Turner. Stewart has publicly stated that a strike is not imminent but remains an option if talks stall further.

Article Continues Below

Tensions were visible on deadline day, as the WNBPA staged a protest outside the NBA Store in Manhattan, including an inflatable rat symbolizing frustration after roughly 15 months of negotiations. In a statement released before the deadline, the union accused the league of moving too slowly, undervaluing player contributions, and “running out the clock,” despite players' willingness to compromise.

The core dispute centers on revenue sharing and salary structure. The league’s latest proposal would allocate more than 70% of net league revenue to players. Under that framework, the maximum base salary would reach $1 million, with revenue-sharing projections pushing total annual earnings above $1.3 million in 2026 and nearly $2 million later in the deal. The proposal also raises the minimum salary above $250,000 and the average salary above $530,000 in 2026, growing to more than $780,000 over the agreement’s lifespan. By comparison, the 2025 supermax salary was approximately $249,000, and the minimum salary was about $66,000.

The union, however, has pushed for revenue sharing based on gross revenue rather than net revenue, a higher overall percentage, and a larger salary cap. Agreeing to the union’s proposal reportedly could result in losses approaching $700 million over the life of the CBA, a claim the union disputes.

The expired CBA also complicates an already crowded offseason. Around three-quarters of the league’s players are entering free agency, and the WNBA must still conduct an expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire. The league has informed teams they may issue qualifying offers starting Jan. 11 under the old CBA, and a temporary free-agent moratorium has been proposed to preserve offseason logistics as negotiations continue.