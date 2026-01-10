The 2025 NFL All-Pro teams has been announced! The All-Pro teams honor the best players from every position. This year's First Team All-Pro roster features MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford, Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson and single-season sack record holder Myles Garrett.

The Associated Press 2025 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members: First team Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

A notable addition on the NFL All-Pro list is San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, who was listed under “All-Purpose” instead of his usual position as running back, The other skill positions are wide receivers Puka Nacua (Rams), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks), and Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), tight end Trey McBride (Cardinals), and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (49ers). Garrett Bolles (Broncos), Joe Thuney (Browns), Creed Humphrey (Chiefs), Quinn Meinerz (Broncos). and Penei Sewell (Lions) round out the First Team offensive line.

On defense, Garrett is joined by Will Anderson Jr (Texans), Micah Parsons (Packers), Jeffery Simmons (Titans), and Zach Allen (Broncos) on the First Team All-Pro defensive line. Jack Campbell (Lions) and Jordyn Brooks (Dolphins) comprise the linebacker group, while Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans), Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean (Eagles), Kyle Hamilton (Ravens), and Kevin Byard (Bears) are in the secondary.

The second-team NFL All-Pro team starts with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at quarterback, and features names like Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions), George Pickens (Cowboys), and James Cook (Bills) on offense. On defense, the NFL All-Pro Second Team features reigning DPOY Pat Surtain (Broncos), Brian Burns (Giants), and Danielle Hunter (Texans).