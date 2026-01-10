Heading into a game against a Los Angeles Lakers team that stood just two losses behind them for the second spot in the Western Conference standings, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs had lost four of their previous six games.

It's a lull that came mostly against losing teams and followed a stretch that saw the Silver and Black win eight of nine games, including three against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a 107-91 outcome vs LA, San Antonio returned to the win column.

ClutchPoints asked Wemby if the victory can serve as a bit of a reset following the team's struggles since Christmas Day.

“I think from now being in my third season, what I've seen, no,” the Spurs superstar declared.

“Sometimes a win like this can be a reset when you're in a bad losing streak or the opposite can happen if you're on a winning streak, you know,” Wembanyama continued.

The 2023 first overall pick has suffered through several rough stretches since entering the NBA. The Spurs won just 22 games his rookie season and were six games under .500 when his second year ended prematurely in February because of blood clots.

“There's too many games. It's too easy to make mistakes again, so the hard thing is to answer the call every night,” Wembanyama said in wrapping up his answer to ClutchPoints.

Spurs victory vs. Lakers comes amid slump

The night before San Antonio knocked off Los Angeles, they lost to a depleted Memphis Grizzlies squad that was 15-20 heading into the contest.

“We did what we do, tried to respect the game plan,” Wemby said of his team's response a day later vs. the Lakers. “I think it shows on their score. They had 91 points, I believe, so just effort. I know it's easier to be locked in a game with higher stakes like this, but we've got to figure it out for other games.”

Teams near to the top of the NBA standings haven't proven an issue for the Spurs. In addition to the aforementioned wins against a Thunder core that again sports the best record in the league, they've beaten the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

On other end, since December 27th San Antonio has lost to the Utah Jazz, who are 13-24 through 37 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who entered the match-up just a game over .500, and a Portland Trail Blazers group that was still four games under .500 after their win against the Spurs before the loss in Memphis that preceded the Lakers contest.

“It's been interesting, because right now we're figuring out how to help our teammates,” Wembanyama admitted. “Sometimes you're consistently sloppy or maybe there are little slumps of confidence.”

Daunting for most teams, perhaps the upcoming stretch for the Spurs is exactly what they need considering their success against contenders. They face the Boston Celtics for the first time this season before a second meeting at the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Thunder again.

“We're just figuring it out. It's just reps, up and down,” Wembanyama concluded. “Downs are going to happen, but we're really together to help teammates, whoever it may be, one through 18 to get out of these slumps.”