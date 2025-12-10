The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. With no bye weeks remaining, every team is at full strength, at least on paper. Week 15, though, presents its own brand of chaos. We have lingering injuries, volatile matchups, and wide receivers who can tilt a matchup with a single explosive play. Of course, they can also bury a season with a quiet afternoon. With everything on the line, fantasy managers must make sharp, conviction-driven decisions at one of the most impactful positions in the game. If you’re fighting to advance, here are the wideouts you can trust and the ones you should avoid.

Let’s break down the Wide Receivers you must lock into lineups and the ones you should keep far away as we enter a critical Week 15 slate.

Start ’Em

Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. DET)

Puka Nacua emphatically reintroduced himself to the fantasy football elite in Week 14. He torched the Cardinals for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. After nearly a month without a score, the Rams’ star wideout exploded for receptions of 28 and 31 yards. He reminded fantasy managers just how dangerous he is after the catch and down the field. With 93 receptions, 1,186 yards, and six touchdowns on the season, Nacua remains one of the most reliable WR1s in the league.

A Week 15 matchup with Detroit sets up as a potential high-scoring duel. Matthew Stafford is red-hot, and Nacua is commanding elite volume. Also, the Lions’ secondary has been vulnerable to physical playmakers. Lock him in with confidence.

A week after posting his quietest game of the year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba roared back with 92 yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta. His ability to separate at multiple levels and his growing chemistry with Sam Darnold continue to elevate his weekly ceiling. JSN has now reestablished himself as Seattle’s WR1. He remains one of the hottest players in fantasy entering the postseason.

With the Colts struggling to contain polished route-runners and volume-heavy wideouts, JSN projects as a high-end WR1 once again in Week 15.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)

Ja’Marr Chase delivered a modest line (5/44) in Cincinnati’s shootout loss to Buffalo. He failed to break loose for the chunk plays fantasy football managers have grown accustomed to. However, the underlying usage remains elite. Chase has seen eight or more targets in every game since Week 3. His role as Joe Burrow’s primary receiving weapon is unquestioned.

Chase now draws a rematch with Baltimore. That's a defense he previously burned for 7 catches and 110 yards on Thanksgiving night. Even with occasional volatility, Chase remains a must-start WR1 with week-winning upside.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (@ LAR)

Playing through a low-ankle sprain, Amon-Ra St. Brown looked every bit like his All-Pro self against Dallas. He hauled in 6-of-9 targets for 92 yards. That included a game-shifting 37-yard grab late in the fourth quarter. It marked his fifth 90+ yard performance of the season and reaffirmed his status as Detroit’s most trusted receiving option.

Even in a matchup against a resurgent Rams defense, St. Brown’s volume and reliability make him impossible to bench. He enters Week 15 as a strong WR1.

Other Starts: Nico Collins, LAR (vs. DET); Nico Collins, HOU (vs. ARI)

Sit ’Em

Alec Pierce, IND (@ SEA)

Alec Pierce has quietly put together an impressive stretch. He has topped 78 yards or more in four of his last five games while adding two touchdowns during that span. Under normal circumstances, he’d be trending toward must-start status.

That said, things are far from normal in Indianapolis. Daniel Jones’ Achilles injury casts a shadow over the entire Colts passing offense. Without a stable quarterback situation, Pierce’s outlook becomes far riskier. That is especially true on the road against a Seahawks defense that has significantly tightened up in recent weeks. Pierce is talented, but the Week 15 environment makes him a risky play.

Zay Flowers, BAL (@ CIN)

Zay Flowers erupted for 124 yards on 8-of-11 receiving in Week 14. He showcases his explosiveness with multiple gains of 30+ yards. Yes, the performance was impressive. Still, the matchup ahead is less encouraging. Cincinnati held him to just two receptions in Week 13. Also, Baltimore’s passing attack remains unpredictable week to week.

Flowers’ big-play ability keeps him in the conversation. However, his volatility and Baltimore's inconsistent offensive rhythm make him a fringe play in this crucial fantasy football week.

Quentin Johnston, LAC (@ KC)

Quentin Johnston’s rollercoaster campaign continued in Week 14. He had a disappointing 2 catches for 8 yards in an overtime win against the Eagles. With Justin Herbert under constant pressure and the Chargers’ offense sputtering, Johnston has become one of the most unpredictable fantasy football assets at the position.

Even in deeper leagues, Johnston cannot be trusted in the fantasy playoffs. This is especially true against a Chiefs defense that clamps down on outside receivers.

Other Sits: Emeka Egbuka, TB (vs. ATL); DJ Moore, CHI (vs. CLE)

Final thoughts

Wide receiver decisions often decide fantasy football playoff matchups. In Week 15, the margins are razor thin. Ride the stars like Nacua, Smith-Njigba, Chase, and St. Brown. They are peaking at the perfect time. Meanwhile, take caution with talented but volatile options tethered to unstable quarterback situations or difficult matchups.

One right call at WR could be the difference between advancing and ending your season early. Let the matchups guide you and trust the usage trends. The fantasy semifinals await.