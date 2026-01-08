The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 13-4 with a 41-7 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans in the regular season finale. The Jaguars clinched the AFC South with the victory, earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Jacksonville closed out the season on an eight-game winning streak and reached 13 victories for the first time since 1999.

The Jaguars will host the No. 6 seed Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday. And fans are holding their breath after the team released its initial injury report.

Jarrian Jones did not participate in practice for the Jaguars on Wednesday. The sophomore cornerback was listed as DNP due to illness, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. Jones’ fellow defensive backs Greg Newsome (shoulder) and Montaric Brown (neck) were both listed as limited participants.

Jarrian Jones misses practice ahead of Jaguars’ Wild Card Game

While the Jaguars held a walkthrough on Wednesday and the injury report is an estimation, the situation bears monitoring. Jacksonville’s secondary already took a major hit when Jourdan Lewis underwent season-ending surgery.

Lewis is in the first season of a three-year, $30 million deal and the Jaguars have missed the veteran corner’s on-field leadership since his injury. Jones and Newsome have done a solid job picking up the slack. But while Jacksonville has played strong defense this season, the team is weaker against the pass than the run.

The Jaguars finished the regular season with the league’s top run defense, allowing just 85.6 yards per game. They’re more vulnerable through the air, however, as the team ranks 21st against opposing passing attacks.

Jones, a third-round pick in 2024, has shown improvement this season. The Florida State product earned a 78.7 coverage grade and 78.4 overall grade in 2025, good for fifth-best among defensive backs, per PFF. The team needs him to suit up with Josh Allen and the Bills coming to town.

The Jaguars experienced a historic turnaround this season. After going 4-13 in 2024, rookie head coach Liam Coen has led the team to its best record in 26 years.

The 2025 Jaguars made NFL history as only the third team to win 13 games one season after recording 13 losses. Interestingly two of the three teams to accomplish the feat did so this year. The 2025 New England Patriots experienced the same dramatic turnaround. They're joined by Peyton Manning’s 1999 Indianapolis Colts.