The Seattle Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed with a dominant performance against the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season finale. San Francisco was red-hot entering the Week 18 matchup, scoring at least 37 points in three straight games. But the Seahawks shut the 49ers down, holding Brock Purdy and company to just 173 total yards and three points.

Seattle finished the season as the No. 1 defense by DVOA. The Seahawks' league-leading -24.2 defensive DVOA is the best mark for any team since 2018. Seattle also boasted the NFL’s top scoring defense this season, allowing a very stingy 17.2 points per game.

The Seahawks just edged out the Houston Texans for top scoring defense honors. Houston gave up 17.4 points per contest this year. When told of Seattle's accomplishment, Julian Love gave credit where it’s due. “That’s cool. Thank goodness for Riley Leonard,” Love said, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Riley Leonard helps Seahawks surpass Texans

Leonard got his first career start in Week 18 and the rookie quarterback hung 30 points on the vaunted Texans defense. Despite facing a laundry list of star passers, including Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence (twice), Sam Darnold, Purdy, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, Week 18 marked the first time all season Houston allowed 30 points in a game.

Article Continues Below

Leonard’s outburst, combined with the Seahawks’ 13-3 effort, allowed Seattle to surpass the Texans as the league's stingiest defense. Houston, however, finished as the top overall defense, allowing 277.2 total yards per game. The Seahawks ranked sixth in total yards allowed, averaging 285.6 per contest.

Week 18’s divisional clash featured a good-on-good matchup. But ultimately, Seattle’s defense outshined the 49ers’ offense. The Seahawks bloodied Purdy in a dominant performance.

Seattle created constant pressure on the fourth-year passer, registering three sacks and eight QB hits. After scoring 10 touchdowns in his last two games, Purdy was held out of the end zone. He went 19/27 for 127 scoreless yards and an interception.

The Seahawks earned a first-round bye with the win. The 49ers will head to Philadelphia to face the No. 3 seed Eagles in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday.