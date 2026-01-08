The New York Knicks halted a season-worst four-game losing streak on Wednesday night, with a 123–111 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden. The win improved New York to 24–13 and prevented the team from suffering its longest skid since December 2022.

After the game, Knicks star Jalen Brunson acknowledged the urgency surrounding the performance after several uneven outings.

“For the most part, we played a little desperate tonight. We needed a win,” said Brunson. “The way we competed, the way we played, even if we were down in the first half, was Knicks basketball. We just kept playing that way and found a way to win.”

"For the most part, we played a little desperate tonight. We needed a win. The way we competed, the way we played, even if we were down in the first half, was Knicks basketball" – Jalen Brunson on tonight's win vs. the Clippers pic.twitter.com/L7FGPCQApK — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

New York was chasing the game for most of the first half, but moving the ball and spreading the offense helped them settle in and regain their footing.

Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three-point range, while adding seven assists, three rebounds, and just two turnovers. He didn’t take his first shot until more than six minutes into the opening quarter, as New York made ball movement the priority right from the tip. The Knicks finished with 31 assists on 47 made field goals and committed only 10 turnovers, a significant improvement from their previous outing in against the Detroit Pistons.

Article Continues Below

Karl-Anthony Towns produced a 20-point, 11-rebound performance and recorded a season-high seven assists. After scoring only six points in the first half, Towns added 10 points in the fourth quarter as New York pulled away. OG Anunoby also scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting while spending most of the night defending Kawhi Leonard. Leonard finished with 25 points but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

All five New York starters reached double figures. Miles McBride, inserted into the starting lineup, scored 16 points and knocked down four three-pointers while primarily guarding James Harden. Mikal Bridges contributed 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Off the bench, Jordan Clarkson scored 12 points, Tyler Kolek handed out five assists and led the team in plus-minus, and Guerschon Yabusele added eight points in 13 minutes.

The game turned late in the third quarter. The Knicks closed the period on a short run and then opened the fourth by outscoring Los Angeles 20–5, stretching the lead to as many as 15 points. New York scored 39 points in the third quarter alone after entering halftime down 56–51.

As a team, the Knicks shot 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range while outrebounding the Clippers 48–40. Los Angeles shot 43 percent overall and 36 percent from deep. James Harden finished with 23 points, but only two came in the fourth quarter.

New York played without Josh Hart, who remains out with an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated on Friday. The Knicks now head out on a four-game road trip, beginning Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.