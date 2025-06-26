The Dallas Stars are entering the NHL Entry Draft as the only team without a head coach. They fired Pete DeBoer after losing in the Western Conference Final for the third straight year. But the coaching carousel had already stopped spinning when they made that move. So, DeBoer will start the season without a job, and Dallas is interviewing some unique candidates. On Thursday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the Stars are between Edmonton assistant Glen Gulutzan and their AHL coach, Neil Graham, for the role.

“Also sounds like the [Dallas Stars] are finalizing their head coaching decision. Glen Gulutzan and Neil Graham are believed to be favoured.”

When Dallas fired DeBoer, Graham's name immediately came up. He has been the Texas Stars' head coach since the 2019-20 season, when he was promoted from assistant coach. They have made the postseason in four of his five full seasons as the coach, reaching the Western Conference Final this year.

Gulutzan is also a familiar name for Stars fans, as he was their head coach from 2011-13. They had 89 points in 2011-12 and 48 points in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season. They missed the playoffs in both seasons, and he was fired. Lindy Ruff took over the next year and immediately brought them to the postseason.

Gulutzan then got another chance with the Calgary Flames from 2016-18 and made the playoffs in his first year. After a 94-point season, they were swept by the Anaheim Ducks. They missed the playoffs the next year, ending Gulutzan's time there. He immediately latched on in Edmonton, where he has been an assistant since 2018.

The Stars already re-signed captain Jamie Benn, so not much is going to change in the leadership committee. Bringing in either of these candidates represents a new voice for an entrenched core on the precipice of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.