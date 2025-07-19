The Dallas Stars enjoyed a great season in 2024-25, but ended up losing in the Western Conference Final to the Edmonton Oilers. The team is trying to keep its core group of guys together, but a few key players have already left in free agency. Top winger Jason Robertson is a player that might soon be leaving the team, as well. The 2026 RFA has been linked to the Calgary Flames, as hockey insider Frank Seravalli reported.

“The Flames would love to get their hands, somehow, on Jason Robertson, I think in a deal that could involve Rasmus Andersson,” Seravalli said, per Bleacher Report and reported by NHL Trade Rumors.

Robertson had a strong season last year, and is a hot trade candidate. He posted 80 points for the second consecutive campaign. He has been invaluable for Dallas, as he posted 109 points during the 2022-23 season. His plus-minus stats have also been quite effective the last few years.

While the Stars had a strong run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Calgary didn't have the same success. The Flames won 41 games and didn't make the postseason for the third straight year.

Jason Robertson could really add fire to the Flames

Robertson has established himself as both an unselfish and ultra-effective player on the ice. He posted six points in the 2025 postseason, but was coming off an injury and missed the beginning of Round 1. Still, he managed 16 points in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 18 in 19 games in 2023.

There appears to be some roadblocks to getting a potential deal done. It's been reported that the Flames could move Andersson instead of extending him, but he only wants to be traded to one specific team: the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Has he let the Flames know that Vegas is a landing spot he's interested in? I think so,” Seravalli added, “but my understanding is that that list is not exclusive by any means, and I think that Dallas would make a ton of sense. That's the one place where the Dallas Stars are really struggling, I think, the right side of their defense.”

The Flames last made the playoffs in 2022, and finished fourth in the Pacific Division in 2024-25. It'll be interesting to see if the two cross-division clubs will team up to make a trade between now and training camp.