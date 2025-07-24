The Dallas Stars weren't too far off from the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately, they fared worse in their third straight Western Conference Final than they had in their other appearances. Dallas entered NHL Free Agency feeling a bit of pressure to improve around the edges and give things another go in 2025-26.

Dallas had some key pieces looking to hit NHL Free Agency, as well. Matt Duchene proved to be the NHL's best value signing over the last two seasons. He sought a multi-year contract on the open market this summer. Meanwhile, captain Jamie Benn also needed a new contract ahead of the market opening on July 1.

Dallas made some big moves this summer as it tries to find the right roster mix. How did they do in NHL Free Agency, though? It's time to take a deeper look at the Stars' free agency work and hand them an NHL Free Agency grade.

Radek Faksa returns to Stars

The Stars made one notable signing after NHL Free Agency began. Dallas traded veteran forward Radek Faksa to the St. Louis Blues last summer. He had a good year with the Blues, becoming one of their more important depth players. He tested the market, and ended up back in Dallas on a three-year contract.

The Stars needed some depth, especially down the middle. Depth centers were available in abundance on the open market. However, Faksa has recent familiarity with this franchise. He knows what it's like to win with the Stars. And he knows where the organization is trying to go. There won't be a huge period of transition for Faksa as a result.

Beyond that, Faksa is a very good player in his role. He didn't cost the Stars too much on the open market. It's a good deal for a team looking to shore up its depth for the season ahead.

GRADE: B+

Matt Duchene finds his stability

As mentioned, Matt Duchene valued stability on his next contract. He had signed two consecutive one-year contracts with the Stars after being bought out by the Nashville Predators in 2023. He did not want to sign a similar contract this time around, though.

Dallas was willing to give him term. The Stars signed Duchene to a four-year contract worth $18 million total. His $1.5 million raise from the last two seasons is a bit surprising. On one hand, a raise is definitely earned. On the other, many believed he could have received much more on the open market, given his play.

Duchene elected to remain in Dallas, however, and no team could beat that. This is a fantastic deal for the Stars. They keep one of their best playmakers around without giving up a ton of cash to make it happen.

GRADE: A-

Jamie Benn gives it another go

Jamie Benn was once a star-level player. He is a former Art Ross winner, leading the league in points during the 2014-15 season. Furthermore, he is a three-time All-Star. These days, Benn is not this sort of talent. However, he remains an integral part of the Stars' identity, and this is why they signed him to a one-year contract.

Benn is still capable offensively. He saw his scoring dip in 2024-25, but he is only two seasons removed from a 33-goal campaign. And in 2023-24, he scored 60 points. Overall, though, he's become more of a bottom-six checking presence who chips in with secondary offense.

The 36-year-old Stars captain now has a chance to retire as a member of the Stars. He has another chance to win the Stanley Cup with the only NHL franchise he has ever known. It's good to see the two sides come together on a contract.

GRADE: B

Overall grades and final thoughts

The Stars receive good grades for their work in NHL Free Agency. Dallas did lose some key pieces, such as Mason Marchment and Mikael Granlund. It's hard to give them too high of a grade with this in mind. However, they did do well with the cap space they created, and that is where they earn their flowers.

Dallas Stars free agency grade: B+