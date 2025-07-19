The Dallas Stars made a few shrewd moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, their most important move may have been preventing a player from testing the market. Matt Duchene signed a four-year contract extension with the Stars this summer. This is his third contract with the team, and his first multi-year pact since joining in 2023.

Duchene did put an importance on stability when discussing this contract. However, his reason for re-signing in Dallas is a bit simpler than that. He enjoyed his time with the Stars over these last two seasons. And he did not want to see if the grass was greener anywhere else.

“A lot of people would love to play for the Dallas Stars, and I’m a guy who gets to, so I didn’t want to mess around with that,” Duchene said recently, via team reporter Mike Heika. “You have a chance to win here, and that’s the most important thing for me. My two years with the Stars so far have been fantastic, and other than not winning the Stanley Cup, I don’t think it could have gone any better. I’m really hungry to keep pushing forward to reach the ultimate goal, and I think this is the best place to do that.”

Stars' Matt Duchene addresses postseason struggles

Duchene has performed as one of the league's best value signings over the last few seasons. However, he has struggled in the postseason during his time in Dallas. Moreover, the entire team has struggled once it comes time for the Western Conference Finals.

Duchene addressed his performances in the postseason. He said these couple runs have taught him some important lessons. And he cannot wait to apply what he's learned to help the Stars win the Stanley Cup.

“For me, I think the last two years have been a learning process in the playoffs,” Duchene said, via Heika. “Now I feel I can use what I’ve learned in the playoffs and apply it going forward. And I feel really good about getting the chance to do it with this team.”

Duchene and the Stars begin their push for the 2026 Stanley Cup on October 9th when they travel to take on the Winnipeg Jets.