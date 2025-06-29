The Dallas Stars have been one of the top teams in the NHL for multiple years now, but they fired head coach Peter DeBoer after reaching a plateau. Dallas once again lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals this season, its third consecutive season bowing out in the final four.

DeBoer is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in hockey, but the Stars still decided it was time for a change. Now, they are zeroing in on a new candidate to take over on the bench next season.

The Stars have reportedly offered the head coaching job to Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

“Glen Gulutzan has been offered the @DallasStars head coaching job,” Dreger reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Negotiations on contract are underway.”

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Stars News
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is awarded the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award by Nashville Predators general manager David Poile during the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Stars GM wins prestigious award for third straight yearBenjamin Adducchio ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) reacts after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Stars rumors: Dallas finalizing head coaching decision among 2 favoritesChristopher Hennessy ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Stars captain Jamie Benn agrees to ‘bonus heavy’ contractChristopher Hennessy ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils at the American Airlines Center
NHL rumors: Devils linked to big Stars trade after missing on Jonathan ToewsChristopher Hennessy ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Matt Dumba (3) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) look on as Benn’s goal against the Utah Hockey Club is under review during the third period at the American Airlines Center.
Stars rumors: 1 non-Jason Robertson trade candidate after Mason Marchment dealColin Gallant ·
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Stars rumors: What one insider believes about Jason Robertson trade situationChristopher Hennessy ·

Gulutzan never played in the NHL during his career, but he did have stints in the Western Hockey League and the International Hockey League. He has earned his stripes on the bench in the NHL with two head coaching stints: one with the Stars and one with the Calgary Flames.

The 53-year old spent two seasons as the head coach in Dallas from 2011-13, finishing with a 64-57-9 record but missing the playoffs in both seasons. He also coached in Calgary for two years making the playoffs in 2017 before losing in the first round. Now, he has an extremely talented roster to get him back to the postseason.

Gulutzan has been an assistant in Edmonton since 2018, so he has gained plenty of high-level playoff experience as a coach during the late few years. He was apart of the staff that reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two seasons.

The Stars made an all-in move at the trade deadline last season, acquiring star forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and signing him to a massive new extension. If Gulutzan is in fact the next head coach in Dallas, he has a star player up front to build around for the foreseeable future.