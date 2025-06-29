The Dallas Stars have been one of the top teams in the NHL for multiple years now, but they fired head coach Peter DeBoer after reaching a plateau. Dallas once again lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals this season, its third consecutive season bowing out in the final four.

DeBoer is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in hockey, but the Stars still decided it was time for a change. Now, they are zeroing in on a new candidate to take over on the bench next season.

The Stars have reportedly offered the head coaching job to Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

“Glen Gulutzan has been offered the @DallasStars head coaching job,” Dreger reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Negotiations on contract are underway.”

Article Continues Below

Gulutzan never played in the NHL during his career, but he did have stints in the Western Hockey League and the International Hockey League. He has earned his stripes on the bench in the NHL with two head coaching stints: one with the Stars and one with the Calgary Flames.

The 53-year old spent two seasons as the head coach in Dallas from 2011-13, finishing with a 64-57-9 record but missing the playoffs in both seasons. He also coached in Calgary for two years making the playoffs in 2017 before losing in the first round. Now, he has an extremely talented roster to get him back to the postseason.

Gulutzan has been an assistant in Edmonton since 2018, so he has gained plenty of high-level playoff experience as a coach during the late few years. He was apart of the staff that reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last two seasons.

The Stars made an all-in move at the trade deadline last season, acquiring star forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and signing him to a massive new extension. If Gulutzan is in fact the next head coach in Dallas, he has a star player up front to build around for the foreseeable future.