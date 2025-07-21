The Dallas Stars made some shrewd moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. However, the biggest question of their offseason remains unanswered. The Stars are considering a trade involving Jason Robertson before the 2025-26 NHL season begins. It all depends on Robertson's contract demands.

Robertson is one of the best young wingers in the NHL. He is the only player in franchise history to score 100 points in a season since the franchise relocated to Dallas. And he led the Stars in points this past season, scoring 80 in 2024-25. Robertson hits restricted free agency next summer, and he's due a significant raise.

Recent reports indicate Dallas may already know how much Robertson is looking for. The Stars forward is reportedly hoping to get a deal similar to teammate Mikko Rantanen, according to Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos.

“Given Mikko Rantanen is making $12 million against the cap, and the upper limit is still on the rise, how high will the Stars be comfortable going on Robertson? The feeling has been that the ask could be to match Rantanen's AAV,” Kypreos wrote.

Stars may not be able to afford Jason Robertson

Article Continues Below

Rantanen joined the Stars through trade with the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. As part of this contract, he signed an eight-year contract carrying a cap hit of $12 million. An elite performance in 2025-26 could see Robertson earn this much on his next contract.

However, the Stars may not be able to pay up. Dallas has another high-end restricted free agent coming up next summer, as well. Defenseman Thomas Harley is in line for a new contract, and he is also due for a significant raise.

A bridge deal could make some sense. In saying this, the bridge would only be for one season. Robertson can become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If he hit the open market in 2027, there's a non-zero chance he could receive more than Rantanen did on his extension.

Robertson is going to receive a significant payday either way. Whether the Stars are the team to give him this money remains to be seen. It will certainly be interesting to see if Robertson opens the 2025-26 season with Dallas.