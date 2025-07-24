The Dallas Stars are still considering a Jason Robertson trade deep into the 2025 NHL offseason. Robertson is one of the best players on this Stars roster. In fact, he has been their points leader in two of the last three seasons. However, he is a restricted free agent next summer, and there are obstacles that could prevent a contract extention.

Robertson is not the only restricted free agent the Stars need to worry about, for instance. Defenseman Thomas Harley is also due for a new contract next summer. He is also due a significant raise, as he's emerged as one of the best young defensemen in the league.

Robertson could fill a need for a lot of teams. And there is considerable interest in his services, as a result. One NHL insider believes there's a decent chance the Stars pull the trigger on a trade this summer, given the circumstances.

“Cop-out answer, but probably 50/50 at this point because it really depends on if the Stars and Robertson can or even want to try to get a new deal done sooner rather than later. Robertson has one season remaining on his contract at an average annual value of $7.75 million against the NHL salary cap and can become a restricted free agent after this season,” NHL.com's Dan Rosen wrote in a recent mailbag when asked about a Robertson trade.

Stars' Jason Robertson could be odd man out

Article Continues Below

Rosen further examined the debate between retaining Harley and Robertson. There is a very good chance the Stars will need to pick between the two. And Rosen believes Dallas is going to learn toward Harley. Defensemen of his status do not grow on trees, and it may be harder to replace him long-term.

“If the Stars feel they have to choose between Harley and Robertson on who to re-sign, it'd be hard to argue against them choosing the rising star defenseman ahead of the 35-goal forward,” Rosen wrote for NHL.com.

Of course, Dallas could make moves to make keeping both a possibility. There is time for things to fall the Stars way. However, until Dallas is able to make this happen, Robertson trade rumors will continue to circulate this summer.