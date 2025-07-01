After coming up short in the Western Conference Finals for the third straight year, the Dallas Stars are going to spend this offseason looking for a way to get improve their roster so that they can finally get over the hump. With NHL free agency opening on Tuesday, that led to the Stars reinforcing their center depth by bringing an old friend back on board while keeping a key contributor from last year's squad to town.

Dallas orchestrated a reunion with Radek Faksa after they traded him to the St. Louis Blues last offseason. In his lone season with the Blues, Faksa scored five goals and dished out 10 assists over 70 games, with his defensive capabilities remaining his calling card. Faksa has now found his way back to the team he spent the first nine years of his career with, as he earned a three-year, $6 million deal from Dallas.

“Sources say Stars are bringing back center Radek Faksa: 3 years x $2 million,” Frank Seravalli reported in a post on X.

Stars keep Colin Blackwell in town with multi-year contract

Faksa's return will help address the Stars' bottom-six forward group, but he wasn't the only center the team signed on Tuesday. Just minutes after free agency opened, it was reported that Colin Blackwell would be re-signing with the team on a two-year, $1.5 million contract after he scored six goals and dished out 11 assists in his first season on the Stars.

“Colin Blackwell stays in Dallas 2 x 775K,” Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported on X.

Reuniting with Faska and keeping Blackwell around aren't necessarily the flashiest moves, but adding this sort of depth is crucial when it comes to going on a deep playoff run. Dallas knows all about deep playoff runs, but they want to see those deep runs yield even more wins. Adding Faksa and Blackwell to their center rotation will certainly help, but there are still moves to be made as free agency rolls forward.