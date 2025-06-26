The Dallas Stars have continued their active offseason. After firing coach Pete DeBoer, they signed Matt Duchene to an extension and traded Mason Marchment. They have lost in the Western Conference Final in three consecutive seasons and are looking to make some additions. But one thing they aren't changing is their leadership. According to multiple reports, Stars captain Jamie Benn is staying in Dallas on a one-year deal.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun first reported that the two sides were getting close on Thursday morning. “The Dallas Stars and captain Jamie Benn are very close to a new contract. Should get done today I think,” he reported.

Shortly after, TSN's Darren Dreger and Daily FaceOff's Frank Seravalli both reported that the deal was done. “The

Dallas Stars and Jamie Benn have agreed on a 1 year, bonus heavy extension,” Dreger reported. Seravalli's report was similar: “Sounds like Jamie Benn's new deal with [the Stars] will come in at 1 year x $1 million base salary, but with the potential to earn more in over-35 performance bonuses.”

Benn has been the captain of the Stars since 2013-14, when he was just 24 years old. He has spent his entire career in Dallas, but his offensive production has fallen off recently. His 49 points in 2024-25 were the lowest in a full season since his rookie year.

The Stars are one of the few teams without a lot of cap space this offseason amid a soaring salary cap. They traded for Mikko Rantanen and gave him an eight-year, $96 million extension immediately. That paid off when he scored three goals to win Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche this year.

Benn taking a low-salary deal could help the Stars keep Robertson and still sign other free agents. Keeping their captain should keep Dallas on track with a new coach coming to town.