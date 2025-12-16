The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will play in the NBA Cup Final on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Both teams will almost be at full health, as only three total players are listed on the NBA injury report between the Spurs and Knicks.

For San Antonio, Kyle Mangas is the only player on the injury report. He is listed as out as a G League two-way player.

New York, meanwhile, has two players dealing with injuries. Miles McBride and Landry Shamet are both out, with McBride battling a left ankle sprain and Shamet dealing with a right shoulder sprain.

The team's stars are all expected to be available. Victor Wembanyama recently returned from injury, and the fact that he is not listed on the injury report is promising to say the least.

The Spurs upset the best team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the NBA Cup semifinal, earning a 111-109 win on Saturday. Wembanyama's return from injury helped matters without question as the Spurs clinched a spot in the NBA Cup championship.

As for the Knicks, New York defeated the Orlando Magic 132-120 in their semifinal matchup on Saturday. New York was among the favorites to reach the NBA Cup Final, and the team ultimately earned its spot in the championship.

Tuesday night's game projects to be competitive. Both teams are more than capable of playing well in the big moment, and all eyes will be on the Knicks and Spurs in Las Vegas.

Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.