The Golden State Warriors have sputtered to a 13-14 record to begin the season, and while there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the direction of the franchise, one NBA insider recently noted one of the group’s key role players may have secured more stability with the organization.

According to Marc Stein, the Warriors are expected to convert guard Pat Spencer’s two-way contract to a standard contract before the end of the campaign.

“Much like Ryan Nembhard in Dallas, Golden State's Pat Spencer is seen as a virtual lock to have his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract before season's end,” Stein wrote. “Like Nembhard and all other players on two-way deals, Spencer can only play in 50 regular-season games for the Warriors while on the two-way. As reader Nick Thoreson notes — correcting my initial version — Spencer has been active for every game this season … including the eight he hasn't played in. Spencer has played or been active for 27 games and thus has 23 remaining, which would get him through the end of January if he continued to be active for every game. Golden State has 25 games remaining until the Feb. 5 trade deadline, when its roster picture for converting the 29-year-old would obviously be much clearer.”

Across 19 games this season, Spencer has averaged 15.9 minutes, 7.4 points, and 2.4 rebounds, all of which are career highs.

“Energy and the competitive spirit (are) a huge part of winning basketball,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. And that's what Pat has brought to us. There's a different vibe on the floor and in the locker room with Pat doing what he's doing. He's changed our team.”

It remains to be seen if Spencer can develop further, but the 29-year-old figures to be a part of the Warriors' immediate plans.