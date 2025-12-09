DALLAS — Cooper Flagg has consistently been listed on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report with a right thumb splint over the past few weeks, but he's been available for most of the games. In fact, Flagg has appeared in 24 of Dallas' 25 contests this season. So, how is Flagg's thumb injury recovery going? The fact that it's still being mentioned on the injury report is notable, but it clearly isn't serious enough to keep Flagg out of games.

“I feel healthy for sure, I’m good to go,” Flagg told reporters Tuesday. “With the amount of games we play, there’s always going to be nagging things. Obviously I’ve had stuff with my thumb going on, but I’m good to go. There’s always gonna be something you have to deal with.

“That’s just part of being mentally and physically tough, and just playing through some of that stuff.”

Cooper Flagg's injury concern hasn't been an issue

Flagg is playing at a high level in his rookie season. The 18-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He's also shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

Flagg has endured some ups and downs — something that is to be expected for an 18-year-old rookie. The ceiling remains high for the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, though.

As for his thumb injury, the issue clearly isn't something Dallas is too concerned with. Flagg has continued to play and the Mavs are currently in a stretch where their next game is not scheduled until Friday, giving Flagg plenty of time for rest and recovery.

Nevertheless, updates on his status will continue to be provided as they are made available.