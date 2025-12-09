The Indianapolis Colts were desperate to add a new quarterback before Week 15. Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury on Sunday, and Riley Leonard is not at full health either. That caused the Colts to kick the tires on veteran Philip Rivers and sign the 44-year-old quarterback on Tuesday.

Rivers will come out of retirement and play for the Colts in a desperate big to get Indianapolis back into the playoffs.

Indy's decision to bring Rivers out of retirement has drawn plenty of reactions from fans around the league.

“If I told you this morning that Jalen Hurts would throw a pick and fumble on the same play or Philip Rivers would come out of retirement, which one would you think is fake?” Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports posted on social media.

“Omg they did it” one fan wrote, clearly in disbelief.

“WHAT YEAR IS IT,” another fan added.

“This is actually hilarious,” one fan posted. “As a colts fan, I’m all aboard let’s see how bad this is.”

Rivers last played in the NFL during the 2020 season, when he led the Colts to an improbable playoff berth. He retired after the season and has been out of the league ever since.

Philip Rivers now joins an exclusive club of quarterbacks aged 44 and older who have started an NFL game. Rivers will join Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg, and Warren Moon once he takes his first snap.

It will be fascinating to see if Rivers can get up to speed in time to play in Week 15. Particularly because he may not be in football shape after four years of retirement.

Colts at Seahawks kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.