The Dallas Stars were dangerously close to having to go back to Winnipeg for a Game 7 in the second round against the Jets, but Thomas Harley came through as the hero. Just a few minutes into overtime, Harley netted a clutch goal to give the Stars a 2-1 victory and help them close the series out in six games.

Harley exploded into celebration and jumped up into the air as soon as the puck hit the back of the net. After the game, he talked about the leap that Stars fans will remember forever, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

“Just happy thoughts,” Harley said of the moment. “I do remember jumping up pretty high. I think I beat my record at training camp with that one.”

There were plenty of moments when the Stars were on the back foot in this game as the Jets were seizing momentum in the series. After Mark Scheifele opened the scoring in the second period, the Stars quickly tied the game up with a goal from Sam Steel.

The Jets were the team applying constant pressure throughout the third period, but Jake Oettinger came up big late in regulation to get the game into an extra period. On one occasion, he made a diving save to stop Mason Appleton from scoring on what appeared to be a wide open net.

Then, after the Stars were granted a power play to start the overtime after a late penalty in the third, Harley beat Connor Hellebuyck stick side to end the game and the series. He is the latest hero in a postseason that has been full of them for the Stars, who are now halfway to a Stanley Cup.

Harley will continue to be a key piece for the Stars as they move forward into a tough series against the Edmonton Oilers, who have had some time off after beating the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. This is a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals, so both teams know each other very well and it should make for a great battle.