The Dallas Stars are 5-3-1 to start the 2025-26 NHL season. They have high expectations for the season with Mikko Rantanen in tow for the entire campaign. After losing in the Western Conference Final again, they have their eyes on the Stanley Cup. The Stars are locking in more of their core, as they close in on a Thomas Harley contract extension, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

“Hearing there is another big extension coming into focus: Thomas Harley and the Dallas Stars, looking like it will be 8 x $10.5-ish, maybe a bit above that number. Harley's become a big piece for Dallas (and Team Canada),” Friedman reported.

Harley, 24, finished seventh in Norris Trophy voting last year after a great season with the Stars and Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is key to the future of the Dallas blueline, alongside Miro Heiskanen, and has lived up to the hype.

The Stars have built much of their current roster through the draft and have done well at keeping all of those key players. Trade rumors surrounding Jason Robertson started last summer and could kick up with another big cap hit hitting the books. But for now, the Stars have a strong roster and high expectations.

Harley is off to a strong start to the season, potting a goal and picking up seven assists in nine games while playing 23 minutes per night. The Stars drafted him 18th overall in 2019 and developed him into another top defenseman. Team Canada has their eyes on Harley for the 2026 Olympics after his epic 4 Nations performance. A big contract should give him the confidence to hit the gas down the stretch and lock in that roster spot.

The Stars are in action, like all 32 NHL teams, on Tuesday night. They host the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. Central time.