The Detroit Red Wings are mired in a losing streak, including losses to the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Chicago Blackhawks. As the Red Wings are looking to rebound, they added offensive reinforcement.

The Red Wings have recalled Nate Danielson from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, and he has now made his NHL debut. Danielson was drafted with the number nine overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. He has mainly spent time in the WHL, but did play two playoff games with the Griffins in 2023-24 in the playoffs. He did not register a point.

Last season in the AHL, he played in 71 games, finding the back of the net 12 times and adding 27 helpers. He was injured to start the year, and played in just four gams in the AHL. In that time, he had one goal and four assists. Still, this was enough to earn the call-up. Danielson was a top-rated prospect for the Wings, and now has one game of NHL experience as well.

He played on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks. It was a game the team lost 5-1, but Danielson played well. He had four shots on net, while also having a missed shot. Danielson also had an even plus/minus rating. He played 19 shifts and 15:56 in ice time. Still, he may not be long for the NHL.

He played on the third line in this last game, joining Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton. Still, Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp, and Michael Rasmussen normally fill the top four center spots. Danielson will need to be productive to stay at the NHL level or move to a wing, potentially.

The Red Wings are now 9-7-0 on the year. That places them currently tied for third in the Atlantic Division. They will face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and look to break their losing streak.