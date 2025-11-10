The Detroit Red Wings entered the week playing rather well. However, they have hit a rough slump early in the month of November. Detroit has now lost four of its last five games. Sunday's defeat at the hands of Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks did unearth a bit of an intriguing tidbit from head coach Todd McLellan, though.

The Red Wings recalled Nate Danielson prior to the team's game against the Blackhawks. Danielson, a former first-round pick from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings, was in line to make the team out of training camp. After a positive injury recovery in the AHL, he slotted in on the third line alongside Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton.

After the game, McLellan was asked about his arrival in Detroit. The veteran bench boss, as he so often is, was straightforward with his thoughts. The rookie pivot joining the Red Wings could spell the end of days for other players on the roster.

“We have been struggling offensively. Nate, had he not been hurt in training camp, would have started with our team… He's had a pretty good start in Grand Rapids. We wanted to see him now so we can make some decisions perhaps on some other players,” McLellan said in a clip shared by Red Wings Prospects on social media.

Red Wings could make early-season shakeup amid brutal slump

The Red Wings are under a ton of pressure to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While general manager Steve Yzerman inherited an organization bereft of top talent, he is on Year 7 of his rebuild. Rebuilds certainly take some time to complete. But Detroit has shown little progress toward true, sustained playoff contention.

McLellan's words indicate patience may be running out in Hockeytown, though. Detroit has a few players that could be moved, especially at the center position. Detroit does not have a true second-line center at this point. In saying this, seven of their 12 forwards have the ability to play down the middle. In a league always searching for center depth, the opportunity for a shakeup is there.

It's still somewhat early in the season, though. And there is time to make the changes necessary. If Detroit waits too long, and play on the ice doesn't improve, it could lead to further changes beyond the playing roster.