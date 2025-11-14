The Detroit Red Wings needed a win in a big way on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Detroit had lost four of its last five games, and three contests in a row. They faced an Anaheim Ducks team up to the task. But they were able to get a win for former Ducks goalie John Gibson.

Unfortunately, Gibson did not see out this victory. He left the game after the second period of play. Fans could only speculate as to why this move was made. After the game, head coach Todd McLellan confirmed it was an injury, as reported by The Athletic's Max Bultman.

“Upper body for Gibson, he’ll be evaluated,” Bultman reported on Thursday night.

When asked how the veteran netminder was hurt, McLellan did not have an answer. This could certainly be a bit of a concerning sign. Detroit does not want to be without one of its top netminders for an extended period of time.

Gibson had previously spent each of his first 12 seasons in Anaheim with the Ducks. He was traded to the Red Wings this summer as Detroit hoped to improve its goaltending. He has played 10 games so far, playing to an .882 save percentage.

Red Wings goaltending situation in trouble amid John Gibson injury

Article Continues Below

If Gibson is out long-term, this could be a disastrous situation for the Red Wings. Goaltenders Michal Postava and Sebastian Cossa are both injured for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. There is hope Cossa could return soon, and he did practice on Thursday. However, Postava will be out for a more extended period.

Without either of those options, the best remaining option would be Carter Gylander. The former seventh-round pick has just five AHL games under his belt, and no NHL experience. This year, he has played to an .895 save percentage with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

The good news is that whoever Detroit brings up, they would be an insurance option for the most part. Veteran Cam Talbot would assume the net as the primary starter. In any event, the Red Wings are certainly hoping for a positive update on Gibson's condition soon.