The Edmonton Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. They came up short in Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the series. Florida celebrated its first Stanley Cup on home ice. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid and his teammates had to prepare for another season in a few months' time.

The Oilers got off to another rough start this season. This time around, though, it didn't last nearly as long as their brutal 2023-24 start. Edmonton was able to turn things around and made a charge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid and his teammates were able to finish third in the Pacific Division, earning a playoff berth once again.

In Round 1, the Oilers faced a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton did not have the best start, falling behind 2-0 in the series. But they went on to win the next four games to eliminate Los Angeles. After that, they dispatched the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in five games each.

The Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup Final. And once again, they face a familiar opponent. Edmonton is facing Florida in the Final once again. This is the first rematch in the Final since the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins faced each other in 2008 and 2009.

These two teams are different than they were last season. And this makes for an intriguing showdown with the highest stakes possible. Here is the X-Factor that will determine the Oilers' fate against the Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

Stuart Skinner is the key to Oilers' victory

Stuart Skinner is one of the more inconsistent goalies in the NHL. Normally, inconsistency could lead to goalies losing their jobs. But the highs Skinner can achieve on the ice leave him as one of the best options for the Oilers. Especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Skinner showed his worth in Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final last year. He had his bad games, for sure. However, the former third-round pick also had some incredible games. They would not have reached the Final in 2024 without Skinner playing at the level he did. And this rings true in 2025, as well.

Skinner has won six of the 10 games he has started to this point. He has a .904 save percentage in those games, as well. The Oilers puck stopper has recorded a shutout in three of his six wins. Generally, when Edmonton wins, he plays like one of the best goalies in the world.

However, it's hard to ignore how horrific he can play. Skinner is not immune to bad performances on the ice by any means. In fact, when Edmonton loses, it's usually because Skinner is unplayable. In games he has lost, the Oilers goalie has a Goals Against Average of 5.29 and a save percentage of .816.

It's a tale of two players for the Oilers in goal. One player is legitimately the best goalie in the world who can stop anything that comes his way. The other goalie seems made of Swiss cheese and couldn't stop a nosebleed.

The Oilers need Skinner to maintain his dominant run of form. Florida has one of the game's best goal scorers in Sam Reinhart. Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, and Brad Marchand can all score goals for the Panthers, as well. If Edmonton wants any chance at raising the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990, Stuart Skinner is going to need to show up.