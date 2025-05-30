May 30, 2025 at 1:50 AM ET

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup Final, and this time, they want revenge.

With a dominant 6–3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, the Oilers sealed their second straight trip to the Finals and became the first Canadian team in decades to make back-to-back appearances on hockey’s biggest stage.

Edmonton took control early, scoring on their first two shots and chasing Stars goalie Jake Oettinger before the 8-minute mark.

Corey Perry opened the floodgates, followed by goals from Mattias Janmark and Jeff Skinner to close the first period with a 3–0 cushion. Captain Connor McDavid, who tallied a goal and an assist, hit the 100-assist mark in the playoffs, a feat only Wayne Gretzky reached faster. Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen added third-period insurance goals, while goaltender Stuart Skinner held firm with 14 saves.

For Edmonton, this isn’t just another shot at the Cup. It’s a chance to settle the score.

Last year, they fell heartbreakingly short in a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, who went on to capture their first Stanley Cup. Now, the Oilers get a do-over. And this time, they come armed with experience, chemistry, and a chip on their shoulder.

The Oilers last won the Cup in 1990. Now, 35 years later, they’re on the cusp of ending Canada’s title drought and reclaiming their place in hockey glory. For a hockey-crazed nation, that moment would mean everything. And for the Oilers’ loyal fanbase, it’s the culmination of a rebuild that has seen its fair share of setbacks, heartbreaks, and near misses.

They’ll face the defending champions, the Florida Panthers, in a highly anticipated Finals rematch. The series kicks off June 4, and fans can expect a war between two star-studded lineups. McDavid leads all players this postseason with 26 points, trailed closely by Leon Draisaitl with 25. On Florida’s side, captain Aleksander Barkov and forward Matthew Tkachuk anchor a roster that’s gritty, skilled, and built to win tight games.

The stage is set, and the narratives are rich. Edmonton has one goal, and that is to bring the Cup back home. The rematch begins Wednesday.