Who was to blame for Reilly Smith's game-winning goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3? Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner hasn't been a popular player for the fans this season, and people took the opportunity to make fun of his positioning on Smith's goal. However, the puck was going wide if Leon Draisaitl hadn't tipped it into his own net. Post-game, Skinner could give his side of the story to reporters.

“I thought (Smith) was going to shoot it right away,” Skinner said. “I thought he didn't have that much time. I just sprawled, went out there. I stayed with him for another half second.”

It's easy to blame Skinner when you don't know what was going through his head. If the goal had happened with a minute remaining, it'd be easy to look at him and ask why he was six feet outside his crease. However, the goaltender seemed to know how much time was remaining and did a good job forcing Smith into an unlikely angle.

Skinner did not know that Draisaitl would tip the puck into his own net. If he had let the puck go, there'd be no way William Karlsson would have enough time to score on the unoccupied net, and people would be praising Skinner for the decision. It was purely bad luck for both the goalie and the player.

Will the Oilers go back to Stuart Skinner for Game 4?

It was shocking that Skinner was even in the net for the Oilers on Saturday night. Calvin Pickard had won six games in a row after replacing Skinner for Game 3 of the first round. The Oilers were down 2-0 when the change happened and haven't looked back since. By all accounts, Pickard was their starter for as long as they advanced.

Eyebrows rose when Pickard missed two straight practice days between Games 2 and 3. Pickard looked uncomfortable during Game 2, but it didn't seem like anything that would keep the new starter out. However, once Pickard missed the second straight practice, Skinner revealed he was getting the nod.

Pickard's status will be a hot topic leading up to Game 4. Skinner allowed two questionable goals after the Oilers had taken a lead in Game 3, and then the heartbreaker from Smith. Skinner wasn't the only reason the Oilers lost Saturday, but he didn't help matters, and Pickard will likely get the job back when healthy.