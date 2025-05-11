It's the nature of sports that people will pile on your mistakes before they praise your accomplishments. The Edmonton Oilers wouldn't have been in Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights without Leon Draisaitl's two assists, but it was his own goal with 0.4 seconds remaining that everyone is talking about.

The game looked destined for overtime with the clock winding down, before Reilly Smith threw a shot on net that was heading wide. Draisaitl attempted to help Stuart Skinner by getting behind his flailing goaltender, but the superstar tipped the puck into the Oilers' net as he has done to opponents many times before.

After the game, Draisaitl kept it in perspective, as he knows sometimes the puck won't bounce his way. The number of things that had to go wrong for him on the play is enough to chalk it up to just being unlucky.

“We didn't sort it out very well to let the puck get into the slot. After that, it's unlucky, it's unfortunate,” Draisaitl said. “It goes off my stick, and I'm just trying to keep it out of the net. It's just a bad bounce.”

The Oilers are still in a fine spot. They are up 2-1 in the series with another home game on Monday evening, and the Golden Knights could be without their captain, Mark Stone, as he left Game 3 with an injury. The Oilers are also awaiting an update on Calvin Pickard's status.

Leon Draisaitl and Oilers' offense have been good

The Oilers will have to navigate the goaltending situation, but their offense has been firing on all cylinders. Connor McDavid tied the game with three minutes remaining, putting him in the playoff lead with 16 points. Draisaitl is right behind him in a three-way tie with 15. Evan Bouchard is also in the top 10 with 11 points.

The massive difference for the Oilers this year is their depth scoring. It was on full display in Game 3, with Corey Perry scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes. While the own goal will be at the top of everyone's mind in the lead-up to Game 4, Edmonton should be happy with where they are.