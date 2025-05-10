The Edmonton Oilers feel confident leading the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 in the second-round playoff series. But they will be missing a key link before Game 3 on Saturday.

Oilers back-up goaltender Calvin Pickard didn't participate in the morning skate, per Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet. Therefore, Stuart Skinner will be starting.

Oilers' coach Kris Knoblauch officially confirmed Pickard's absence, per Gene Principle of SportsNet.

“Calvin Pickard is day to day Stuart Skinner is our starting goalie tonight,” he said.

Pickard's absence could stem from Game 2, where Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl fell on his left leg. However, he remained in the game and made 28 saves in a 5-4 overtime win.

Pickard has been in goal for eight games during the playoffs thus far, winning seven of them. The Oilers have looked to him to start at crucial moments up to this point.

Pickard started Game 3 of the first-round series against the L.A. Kings with the Oilers trailing 2-0. Skinner had given up 11 goals on 58 shots over the course of the first two games.

As a result, the Oilers engineered a comeback and won the series in six games. Skinner will be making his first appearance since Game 2 against the Kings.

Can the Oilers rely on Skinner with Pickard out for Game 3?

The comparison between the goalies

Due to some solid performances, Pickard has remained a consistent starter in the playoffs. He has a .895 save percentage and started the postseason at 5-0.

Pickard is the first Oilers goalie since Grant Fuhr in 1985 to win his first five playoff starts. Meanwhile, Skinner was the starting goalie for much of the season, but has struggled in the playoffs.

However, he does possess a strong playoff record. Skinner has a career save percentage of .889 and a goals against average of 3.

He finished last season with a goals-against average of 2.45 and a save percentage of .901. The Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Finals before losing to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

Despite his recent struggles, Skinner has the playoff pedigree and reliability. Pickard possesses the youthful strength and dynamism in goal.

The Oilers should be in a prime position to win with either player at their best in front of the net.