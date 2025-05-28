The Edmonton Oilers are looking to take control of their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, and now they will have to do it without one of their most important players.

Standout forward Zach Hyman left the game around the halfway point of the first period after taking a hit from Mason Marchment. He immediately went for a change and walked back to the dressing room.

Zach Hyman heads to the dressing room after taking a hit from Mason Marchment pic.twitter.com/pKJcoL5qxm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for the Oilers, Hyman will not return to Game 4, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The hit didn't look to be extremely vicious or severe, so hopefully it's a minor injury for Hyman and he isn't forced to miss any more time during this series.

This is a big loss for the Oilers, but they were able to get a little bit of cushion before going in for the first intermission. Leon Draisaitl netted a power play goal off of assists from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Corey Perry to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead at the first break.

Article Continues Below

Still, head coach Kris Knoblauch has some tough decisions to make with Hyman out of the lineup, both in the five-on-five game and on the Edmonton power play.

Without Hyman, Edmonton will be playing without one of its most productive players on offense. The winger has 11 points in 14 games in these playoffs, good for fifth on the team. He has scored five goals in the postseason, which is tied for third on the team and equal to what Connor McDavid has been able to produce.

During the regular season, Hyman's numbers were arguably even more impressive. He finished second on the team with 27 goals, just behind Draisaitl, in 73 games while accounting for 44 points. While he isn't the same level of offensive engine that McDavid and Draisaitl are, he is one of the best finishers in hockey and this Oilers squad loses some potency without him on the ice.

Hyman's status will be something to watch going into Game 5, regardless of whether Edmonton is up 3-1 in the series or if Dallas is able to tie it at two.