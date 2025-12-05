LeBron James did not hold back on his historic NBA-record scoring streak coming to an end in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

James is progressing through the 23rd season of his legendary career, a league record. He holds multiple records in the books, including one where he consistently scores at least 10 points in a game.

The veteran star pulled off this feat for 1,297 straight games, a streak that will go down as a historic record. However, it came to an official close against the Raptors.

In 36 minutes of action, James finished with a stat line of eight points, 11 assists and six rebounds. He shot 4-of-17 from the field, including 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

James reflected on the record ending after the game, via Spectrum SportsNet. He had a chance to score 10 points with a game-winning shot to end the night, but opted to provide the game-winning assist to Rui Hachimura for the go-ahead triple. James has no regrets in making that play for one simple reason.

“You always make the right play… there's no second-guessing that,” James said.

“You always make the right play… there's no second-guessing that.” LeBron James (8 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST) talks with the media after his streak of 10+ points is snapped at 1,297 straight games, but makes the game-winning assist in the #Lakers 123-120 win in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/k8vZnZnIlO — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 5, 2025

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Raptors

LeBron James made the correct and selfless play in the clutch, helping the Lakers secure a huge road win over the Raptors.

Los Angeles was without Luka Doncic for this matchup, putting a lot of responsibility on James, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton. Luckly for them, they made enough plays down the stretch to stun a solid Toronto squad on their homecourt.

Free throws, turnovers and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Lakers prevailed in all three categories by making 22 shots at the line, limiting their turnovers to just 11, and scoring 58 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Raptors as they converted 17 free throws, committed 15 turnovers and produced 46 points inside the paint.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win. Reaves led the way with 44 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. He shot 13-of-21 overall, including 5-of-11 from downtown, and 13-of-15 from the charity stripe. Ayton came next with 17 points and eight rebounds, Jake LaRavia had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Rui Hachimura put up 12 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Nick Smith Jr. provided 12 points and two steals.

Los Angeles improved to a 16-5 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by 4.5 games.

The Lakers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Boston Celtics on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.