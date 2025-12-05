The Detroit Lions managed to finish off Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 14 matchup on Thursday at Ford Field.

While they have done a decent job at containing the visiting team's attack, the Lions suffered losses on their defense.

Late in the fourth quarter, Lions safety Brian Branch went down with an apparent injury. He was later carted off.

“Lions safety Brian Branch left the field on a cart with a trainer tending to his right knee. Another key injury for Detroit,” shared Jeremy Fowler of ESPN in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the contest, the Lions lost safety Thomas Harper due to a concussion.

Article Continues Below

The injuries to Harper and Branch add to the woes of Detroit's banged-up secondary that is already operating without Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph and Dan Jackson.

Concussions are tricky to deal with. Timelines for such injuries usually vary from player to player, so Detroit will have to hope that Harper and Branch will be able to recover sooner rather than later, especially with the Lions still in the thick of the race in the NFC North standings with only a few games left on the schedule.

Before he left the game, Branch had recorded six total tackles to go along with a pass defended and a quarterback hit.

The good news for the Lions is that they got the job done versus Dallas, as they came away with a 44-30 win for their eighth victory in the 2025 campaign.