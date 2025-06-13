The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime to take Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. After falling down 3-0 in the first period, Kris Knoblauch pulled Stuart Skinner once again. The Oilers went with Calvin Pickard again, and he was phenomenal, making 22 saves on 23 shots to win the game. None was bigger than the save on Sam Bennett in overtime on a point-blank chance. He spoke about that save with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski after the game.

“I read it pretty well.” Pickard told Wyshynski, “I looked in my glove and it wasn't in there. I heard the crowd ‘ooh' and ‘ahh' and I got a good bounce.”

The slow-motion replay shows the puck deflecting off of Pickard's glove and ringing off the crossbar and staying out. The Oilers recovered from that to win the game, and the Panthers never got a better chance. Pickard came in for Skinner after Edmonton lost the first two games of the first round. He went 6-0 before an injury forced him out of the lineup. Now, he is back and still riding the hot hand.

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) celebrates scoring during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl reveals Corey Perry’s message that sparked Game 4 comebackChristopher Hennessy ·
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates scoring in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena
Oilers set feat not seen in 106 years with Game 4 comebackChristopher Hennessy ·
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers react to Taylor Swift’s Stanley Cup Final presenceMiguel La Torre ·
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates scoring in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers make unreal Stanley Cup Final history after Leon Draisaitl goalAlex House ·
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman (96) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Jake Walman reveals unselfish decision that led to big Game 4 goalAlex House ·
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Video shows Taylor Swift’s stressed reaction to Oilers-Panthers Game 4 OTAlex House ·

The Oilers head back home for Game 5 with a chance to take a series lead. Last year, they came back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, which they lost on the road. If they get to the deciding game this year, it will be in Edmonton, which should improve their chances of winning the title.

Pickard will likely be the goalie for the Oilers in Game 5. This postseason, Pickard is 7-0 with a .896 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average. Skinner is at an .891 save percentage with a 2.99 GAA in 14 games this spring. The Oilers need solid goaltending to beat the Panthers, especially with solid performances from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.