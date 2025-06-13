The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime to take Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. After falling down 3-0 in the first period, Kris Knoblauch pulled Stuart Skinner once again. The Oilers went with Calvin Pickard again, and he was phenomenal, making 22 saves on 23 shots to win the game. None was bigger than the save on Sam Bennett in overtime on a point-blank chance. He spoke about that save with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski after the game.

Pickard got just enough of Bennett's shot

“I read it pretty well.” Pickard told Wyshynski, “I looked in my glove and it wasn't in there. I heard the crowd ‘ooh' and ‘ahh' and I got a good bounce.”

The slow-motion replay shows the puck deflecting off of Pickard's glove and ringing off the crossbar and staying out. The Oilers recovered from that to win the game, and the Panthers never got a better chance. Pickard came in for Skinner after Edmonton lost the first two games of the first round. He went 6-0 before an injury forced him out of the lineup. Now, he is back and still riding the hot hand.

The Oilers head back home for Game 5 with a chance to take a series lead. Last year, they came back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, which they lost on the road. If they get to the deciding game this year, it will be in Edmonton, which should improve their chances of winning the title.

Pickard will likely be the goalie for the Oilers in Game 5. This postseason, Pickard is 7-0 with a .896 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average. Skinner is at an .891 save percentage with a 2.99 GAA in 14 games this spring. The Oilers need solid goaltending to beat the Panthers, especially with solid performances from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.