The Edmonton Oilers have won two consecutive games after a shaky start to the 2025-26 season. As they look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, the entire country has another championship fever. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the World Series, which means Oilers captain Connor McDavid is getting asked about baseball. The best hockey player on the planet has a ton of respect for baseball players.

“I didn't play baseball growing up, but I have great respect for what they do. Those pitchers… the way they throw the ball it is incredible. Trying to square up a round bat on a round ball coming 100 miles an hour has to be one of the hardest things to do in sports,” McDavid said, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440.

The Oilers went on to beat the Montreal Canadiens thanks to three third-period goals. McDavid, who got off to a slow start offensively, added three assists to his season total. Many would say skating is one of the hardest things to do in sports, and McDavid is the best skater in the world.

The Blue Jays host Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, the first Fall Classic game outside the United States since 1993. While the Oilers have come close in the last two seasons, they have not been able to bring the Stanley Cup to Canada. No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when the Montreal Canadiens brought it home. The 2019 Toronto Raptors are the only Canadian team to win a title since the Blue Jays in October of 1993.

The Oilers do not play on Friday night, so McDavid will be able to kick back and watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. Edmonton's next game is on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 p.m. Central.