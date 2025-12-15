The holiday season is here, and Christmas ads are surfacing everywhere. Nike is known for their famous ads each year, featuring some of the best athletes in sports.

In Nike's latest golf ad, they recognize Scottie Scheffler, who is currently the world's top player.

Nike’s ad celebrating Scottie Scheffler winning @PGATOUR Player of the Year yet again pic.twitter.com/7osVZ1FvSZ — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

This video is excellent. It certainly brings Scheffler a lot of joy seeing it point out the beginning of his family. Scottie's only son, Bennett, has witnessed Scheffler win in person with his mother, Meredith. Early in the video, you see a putt being made from a beginner's putter green, followed by a toy train. After this, you then see baby clothes and lastly, Bennett's stocking.

This video also has some funny easter eggs of Scheffler's past. You see a couple of toy police cars drive up to a toy white SUV, signaling his arrest at the PGA Championship in 2024. As they show the Christmas tree, you can see a ravioli ornament from when he injured his hand making ravioli from scratch in December of last year. It actually happened right after Christmas. There is a University of Texas ornament as well.

It wouldn't be a Nike ad without something Nike-related. You see Nike golf shoes under the tree in an open box. At the end of the video, you see someone put down his 4th PGA Player of the Year award.

“The More The Merrier.”

The PGA season will start again in January.