The Detroit Lions are on the brink of playoff elimination after a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. While mathematically out of the playoffs yet, the Lions face an uphill climb. Currently the eighth seed and 1.5 games behind the Packers for the final Wild Card spot due to a Thanksgiving Day loss, Detroit must play perfectly to sneak in. And even then, it will take Green Bay losing two of their next three games or the San Francisco 49ers losing out and the Lions winning out to have a chance.

It's not impossible, but it might be insurmountable. Yet, Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not have time to debate possible scenarios. He only knows the Lions have one option remaining, and that is to win.

“Go to work, man, said Campbell when asked his message to the team via The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. “That’s the message. Don’t worry about the what-if’s. Yeah, we gotta win. So be it. S**t, we wanted to win Week 1, we wanted to win Week 2, we wanted to win Week 8, we wanna win this one…Let’s go find a way to win a game.”

The Lions' final three games are against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears. The former is vying to win the AFC North, while the latter two are division games against teams playing a different brand of football since their last meeting vs. Detroit.

In Week 2, the Lions trounced the Bears 52-21. However, Chicago has won six of their last seven games and stormed ahead to lead the NFC North. Meanwhile, the Vikings stunned Detroit at home in JJ McCarthy's return from injury, but have lost four of their last six games.

Campbell is right. The Lions need to win, but even that is easier said than done.