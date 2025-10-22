The Edmonton Oilers have moved to 3-3-1 on the season, following a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators. While the team has become accustomed to goaltending blunders from Stuart Skinner, primarily in the playoffs, he was solid in the winning effort. The game also helped Skinner reach a big milestone, his 100th career win, which the Oilers celebrated.

Skinner stopped 19 of 21 shots in the game with the Senators. He also made two saves on the powerplay in the process of winning his 100th game. The netminder has been solid in his five starts this year. He has a 2.17 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is on pace to have his best goals against of his career and his second-best save percentage.

With the win, he became the sixth netminder in franchise history to reach the 100-win marker. He is also the third fastest in franchise history to reach 100 wins. Skinner will likely move into fifth all-time in franchise wins this year. Cam Talbot is currently fifth with 104 wins.

Skinner could also move into second by the end of the 2026-27 campaign. Andy Moog is fourth with 143 wins, while Tommy Salo is third with 147 wins. Second is Bill Ranford with 167 wins, so it would take Skinner being the primary goaltender for two seasons and playing well to reach that mark.

He also has a long way to go to reach the top spot. That is held by Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr, who has 226 wins. Skinner will also need to be retained by the Oilers to move up much past fifth all-time. He is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The goaltender will get the chance to win the 101st game of his NHL career on Wednesday night, as the Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens.