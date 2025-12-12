A Florida A&M legend is closing in on coming home. Per Football Scoop, Current Albany State head coach Quinn Gray is finalizing a deal to become the Rattler's next head football coach. The report also details that Gray had another suitor for his coaching talents: Hampton University.

The Pirates fired head coach Trent Boykin immediately after the season, following a 2-10 campaign that left them at the bottom of the CAA. John Brice's report on Football Scoop indicates that Gray traveled to Virginia and was offered the head coaching position. But, it appears that he couldn't turn down the opportunity to take over his alma mater's program, and he's heading to Tallahassee, with a deal expected to be finalized and announced soon.

Gray became the head coach of Albany State in 2022 and led the team to two SIAC Championship appearances, ultimately winning the conference title in November. The team also earned the top seed in NCAA Super Region Two in the Division II playoffs, advancing to the regional final with wins over Valdosta State and Benedict. This past weekend, Albany State concluded a historic 12-2 season with a 31-24 loss to Newberry. Following the regional final, star Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles already announced his entry into the transfer portal.

His success with the Golden Rams in the SIAC made him immediately the top target to replace former Florida A&M coach James Colzie III, who never seemed to get his groove at the helm of the program. He finished his tenure 12-12, including debilitating losses to Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic and Mississippi Valley State, their second straight such loss to the Delta Devils.