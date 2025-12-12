SAN FRANCISCO, CA– Things could have looked a lot more dire if the Golden State Warriors weren't able to hold down the fort without Stephen Curry.

But instead of returning home from their three-game road trip, looking to their all-encompassing star coming off a quad contusion to save them from sinking, the vibe feels like the opposite.

Curry returns to a Warriors team that went 3-2 in the five games he missed. He returns to a team whose morale has markedly improved by a frisky 2-1 road trip. Whether that be from Pat Spencer-mania, the impressive advanced defensive metrics they've boasted as of late, or the fact that an identity seems to finally be coming together, Golden State found something without their foundational superstar.

And now the question becomes how the Dubs can build on that momentum with Curry poised to return to the lineup with over two weeks of rest and rehab on his side. The obvious answer is that it shouldn't be too difficult. After the Warriors' light practice on Thursday afternoon, Curry talked about the Warriors' holding down the fort without him and what encouraged him about their play.

“The idea of just playing good basketball, making simple plays, getting organized offensively, that's what I saw the last three games,” Curry said.

He pointed to how much cleaner the Dubs played. Better spacing principles, decisiveness on closeouts versus open shots, and confidence exuding from everyone on the floor.

“The ball just had energy. And so I know when I'm out there, I try to create the same type of actions,” Curry continued. “Everybody was seeing, reading the game, and taking the shots that you're supposed to take. None of that should change when I'm out there.”

Asked Steph Curry about his return amid the Warriors finding some momentum and an identity on the road while he was out: “It seemed like we were just a little bit more organized… Everybody was seeing, reading the game and taking the shots you’re supposed to take. pic.twitter.com/8q5gh392Tq — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) December 11, 2025

Golden State's quest to find some momentum

With a 13-12 record, and treading water above and below .500 for most of it, the Warriors have had a hard time finding their sea legs 25 games into the season.

Kerr's gone through 13 unique starting lineups thus far, due to a combination of injuries, load management, and matchup-dependent game plans. On some days, they look like world-beaters. On other days, they look completely rudderless and devoid of life. Even their advanced metrics are all over the place. They rank 21st in the league in offensive rating (113.6) but 4th in the league in defensive rating (112.0).

Curry understands the Dubs haven't played up to their potential so far this season. But with the positives from the road trip and the good vibes accumulating, Curry feels like everything is right there for the taking.

“Nobody's happy with our record. Nobody's feeling like we're a day away from being the best team in the league. But we also know the journey ahead is right there for us. And for us to bounce back the way we did from the Philly game and that road trip, speaks volumes to mentally where we are. And it can all be sustained. So our job is to stay in the moment and enjoy the challenge of trying to become a good team. Because we're not yet. But we're starting to feel what it takes.”

How Golden State maintains the light gust of wind at their backs will be their next step. They have a logjam at the guard positions to figure out. Questions about Jonathan Kuminga's minutes and his situation continue to loom over the team. Health will remain a concern for the aging veteran, namely Al Horford, and his sciatic nerve injury.

Regardless, there's real optimism emanating from Curry and the rest of the Dubs.

“Morale's pretty high,” Curry said. “It's great to see the guys feel what it's like to go out and have an idea of how you're supposed to execute and then actually do it. That's another contagious feeling throughout a long 82-game season.”