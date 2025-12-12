California football is building its first coaching staff under Tosh Lupoi, who's making a Cal homecoming. But he's keeping a key figure on the 2025 staff: Nick Rolovich.

The interim head coach for the upset win over SMU will move to quarterbacks coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel Thursday. Thamel adds that the Atlantic Coast Conference school is signing Rolovich to a two-year contract.

It's likely Lupoi is keeping Rolovich to benefit prized freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Lupoi even pulled this rare college football recruiting tactic — flying out to Hawaii to ensure Sagapolutele is a big part of this regime.

Lupoi's trip to the island became enough for “JKS” to run it back with Cal. And now Rolovich gets to stay put. Yet many who follow the Golden Bears will wonder who Lupoi will add to his first Cal staff.

Is Tosh Lupoi seeking a new offensive coordinator?

Rolovich will have more one-on-one time with the returning sophomore QB for 2026.

But is Lupoi keeping Bryan Harsin or looking elsewhere?

Harsin, per multiple reports, also developed a solid relationship with the QB. However, his name got linked to the Washington State opening. His future with Berkeley remains in flux and Harsin could also field other prominent offensive coordinator jobs.

There's also no telling what type of offense Lupoi desires in Strawberry Canyon, especially with his area of expertise defense. Some fans will believe he'll want an Oregon-style attack that mirrors what Will Stein called in Eugene. Although Lupoi may pivot to a Jeff Tedford-like approach, as Lupoi played for Tedford in the early 2000s.